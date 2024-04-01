"No, I'm not feeling this" - Roman Reigns reveals what he did not want to do after The Shield's breakup in WWE

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently revealed the thing he did not want to do after his former stable, The Shield broke up.

Reigns started his career with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2010 and made his main roster debut in 2012 as part of The Shield which included Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley. However, in 2014, The Visionary turned on his teammates to join Triple H and The Authority. After their break up, WWE tried their best to turn The Tribal Chief into a babyface, but fans never accepted him.

During his new Biography: WWE Legends documentary, Roman Reigns said that he did not want to break up The Shield. The Tribal Chief also revealed that he never wanted to be a good guy.

Reigns added that he did not have many options because he had to listen to the WWE higher-ups to make a living.

"I didn't want to break up The Shield. And I definitely didn't want to be a good guy and that's exactly what was happening. I was so young on the rise and it's not like I had a nest built up. It's not like I had a whole bunch of options that I could just say, 'No, I'm not feeling this. This doesn't feel good to me or I wouldn't say this.' It was so hard to do that. When you don't have that backup when you don't have that f**k you money and you can't just stand on your heart and your family is depending on you. Your livelihood is depending on you so you have to just be a good soldier and do what you're told."

Roman Reigns and The Rock are set to make an appearance on this week's WWE RAW

On last week's Monday Night RAW, The Rock made a surprise appearance to interrupt Cody Rhodes' promo. However, before the show ended, The Great One brutally attacked The American Nightmare, making him bleed.

The Stamford-based promotion then announced that The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief would be present on this week's episode of the red brand. The duo will probably go face-to-face with Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

It will be interesting to see what The Rock and Roman Reigns have planned for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

