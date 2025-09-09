"No longer that same person" - Becky Lynch lost her edge after becoming a mother, according to WWE legend

A WWE legend has claimed that Becky Lynch lost her edge after she became a mother. The Man rose to immense popularity in 2019, headlining and winning the WrestleMania 35 main event and with it the RAW and SmackDown Women's championships.

Becky Lynch held the RAW Women's Title for over a year but relinquished it in May 2020 due to pregnancy. Lynch has won titles since her return and remains one of the biggest stars of the women's division. However, according to WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, she has lost her edge.

On the Kliq This podcast, Nash said that Lynch got over as a defiant star thanks to Nia Jax inadvertently breaking her nose in 2018.

"So my whole thing is this, when Becky got over, Becky got over because f**king [Nia] Jax f**king busted her open, and there was the f**king visual of this pretty, red haired girl, petite nature that was defiant and f**king no sold it, and it was like, f**k yeah, and that’s what made her and then she pushed it, and she f**king got, she got super over,” he said.

However, Nash added that after Becky Lynch became a mother, she changed as a person and that defiance faded away.

"I think what has happened, and this is just my opinion, as is everything else. It’s not that you’re not an idiot if you don’t agree with me, it’s just my opinion that I don’t think that Becky is the same woman she was when she got her f**king nose busted open, as she is now that she’s went term with a child, and as a mother, you lose that edge. You lose the hunger. You’re f**king the person that’s playing that part is no longer that same person (…) I’m talking about her as a human being," he added.

You can watch the video below.

Following her return after a 15-month hiatus, Becky underwent a character change and became Big Time Becks. Although she brought back The Man persona for a while, she has mostly portrayed a different version of that original gimmick in recent times.

Becky Lynch set for big match at Wrestlepalooza

With the return of AJ Lee to WWE, Becky Lynch has a new challenge on her hands. This week on RAW, Lee came out with Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship and said she will return it to her on one condition.

Lee then asked for a mixed tag team match where she would team up with her husband, CM Punk, to take on Lynch and Seth Rollins. The challenge was accepted, and later WWE made the match official for Wrestlepalooza, which will take place on September 20.

