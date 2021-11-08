"No matter how much crap you threw, he could catch it" – Lance Storm reveals the easiest WWE superstar to work with

Since 2014, Seth Rollins has been WWE's #2 full-time star behind Roman Reigns. In that time, he has achieved grand slam championship success and has won virtually everything there is to win.

While Seth Rollins might be one of WWE's biggest heels, former Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm said that The Messiah is one of the easiest superstars to work with behind-the-scenes.

When answering questions for Figure Four Daily, Lance Storm revealed that Rollins is the easiest WWE star to work with:

“I can’t say enough good things about Seth Rollins. I produced a lot of segments with Seth Rollins. A lot of times with Seth, it was me and Michael Hayes. It was at the time where Seth Rollins was a big frickin part of the show. You get the Seth Rollins segment, and it’s, like, ok, he has two backstage segments, he has an in-ring promo, then he has a promo before his match. The dude has like eight segments. He’s running full tilt all day and very easy to work with." (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

Lance Storm went on to give examples of how Rollins works for the greater good and not so much for self-interest:

"He was incredibly great to work with. No matter how much crap you threw at that dude, he could catch it with one hand and keep it juggling while he was doing everything else. Being able to do that, and then also having that vision that if we disagree, it’s not me vs. him. We’re both trying to get the product out there on time and good. He was incredibly great and easy to deal with. I don’t think anyone watching has any concept of how much on many of these shows that this dude has on his plate and he manages to pull it off."

It makes a lot of sense as Seth Rollins has been actively involved in WWE for years now. Even when he's not in a world title feud, he's always in important spots.

Seth Rollins' pursuit of WWE world title gold on RAW

Seth Rollins moved back to RAW in the WWE Draft following a year-long stint on SmackDown. His two most notable feuds on SmackDown were against Cesaro and Edge, the latter of which is considered the rivalry of the year in WWE.

Despite not having World Championship success for over two years, Seth Rollins climbing back to the top of the mountain is an inevitability.

Given how easy he is to work with, it shouldn't come as a surprise.

