WWE veteran Dutch Mantell has provided his take on Bray Wyatt and his ongoing feud with LA Knight.

Since returning to the company at Extreme Rules, Wyatt has feuded with Knight and is yet to step foot inside the squared circle.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell briefly discussed why WWE is taking things slow with Wyatt and not rushing at the moment.

"You know, I bit*hed and complained about running through things so fast. Then when it slows down people said, now it's getting... he hadn't worked the angle. The angle with Knight is still there and then he will advance, no need to throw it all out at him right here in Christmas. They're just content filling right now and keeping him warmed up till they get ready to bust him and they'll do something." said Mantell. [31:42 - 32:20]

Jim Cornette believes Bray Wyatt is dragging down LA Knight with his gimmick

Jim Cornette doesn't seem to be a fan of Bray Wyatt's spooky gimmick. Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran discussed the issues with the former WWE Champion.

According to Cornette, the problem with Wyatt is that he hasn't gotten to the point where fans have seen him wrestle. He said:

"People have been saying the guy can talk, the guy can work or whatever. He can talk. The problem is he never got to the point. And we haven't seen him wrestle so we don't know if he can work. And we don't know what the f**k is going on here or give a sh*t at this point and it's dragging LA Knight down now with him. What do people like about this?"

Bray Wyatt is yet to step foot inside the ring for a match since his return. Expect him to face LA Knight at some point in early 2023.

