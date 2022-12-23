"What do people like about this?" - Wrestling veteran feels Bray Wyatt is dragging down popular WWE star

Bray Wyatt's segment with LA Knight and Uncle Howdy on SmackDown may have shocked fans, but former WWE manager Jim Cornette was not impressed.

It was a spine-chilling angle on the blue brand this past week as LA Knight called out Bray for his actions and confronted him in the ring. Knight went on to shove The Eater of Worlds into the turnbuckles and kicked him.

However, Uncle Howdy made an in-person appearance, warning the outspoken superstar of his actions. Knight then ran away, leaving Wyatt laughing as the segment drew to a close.

On the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran discussed the angle. He stated that the segment rambled on without reaching a definitive payoff. Cornette felt that Bray Wyatt was now pulling down LA Knight with his spooky gimmick.

"People have been saying the guy can talk, the guy can work or whatever. He can talk. The problem is he never got to the point. And we haven't seen him wrestle so we don't know if he can work. And we don't know what the f**k is going on here or give a sh*t at this point and it's dragging LA Knight down now with him. What do people like about this?" [From 4:12 - 4:41]

Bray Wyatt hasn't wrestled a match for 620 days

Despite his WWE return at Extreme Rules earlier this year, The Eater of Worlds is yet to throw down inside the squared circle.

In a recent tweet by WrestlingWorldCC, it was reported that it has been 620 days since Bray Wyatt had a match. His last televised match was at WrestleMania 37 against Randy Orton.

He lost the encounter after Alexa Bliss betrayed him, allowing The Viper to pin him after a vicious RKO.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC It’s been 620 days since Bray Wyatt’s last match It’s been 620 days since Bray Wyatt’s last match https://t.co/c0ZcPNUREs

Bray is a highly accomplished superstar, having been a three-time WWE World Champion and part of several high-profile matches.

