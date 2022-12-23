"This man shouldn’t have returned" - WWE fans growing impatient as Bray Wyatt reaches 620 days without having wrestled a match

Bray Wyatt recently surpassed 600 days without having wrestled a match, and fans on Twitter aren't thrilled one bit.

Wyatt made his surprise return at Extreme Rules 2022. The comeback garnered massive coverage on Wrestling Twitter, and fans were quite excited over what was next for the former WWE Champion.

It has been a while since Bray's return, and he has yet to step into the squared circle for a match. The excitement surrounding his comeback has seemingly died down, and fans are growing impatient.

Wrestling World CC recently shared a tweet pointing out that Bray Wyatt has now completed a whopping 620 days without having wrestled a match.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC It’s been 620 days since Bray Wyatt’s last match It’s been 620 days since Bray Wyatt’s last match https://t.co/c0ZcPNUREs

Fans' reactions to the tweet weren't positive in the least.

Check out some of the replies below:

Chris Wain @Master_Wain @WrestlingWCC At this rate, it’ll be another 620 days until he has another @WrestlingWCC At this rate, it’ll be another 620 days until he has another 😝

🇭🇹🇲🇦🇦🇷 @KingVdon @WrestlingWCC No one likes him for his wrestling anyways, but yes the returning has been disappointing @WrestlingWCC No one likes him for his wrestling anyways, but yes the returning has been disappointing

Osiris @ozee0727 @WrestlingWCC Bray wyatt is over rated. The guy was out all that time and comes back out of shape like he doesn’t care. Let’s see how long that wave lasts @WrestlingWCC Bray wyatt is over rated. The guy was out all that time and comes back out of shape like he doesn’t care. Let’s see how long that wave lasts

DZYB #9 @dzyb9 @WrestlingWCC I thought it was 620 days since he started his last promo tbh. Boring @WrestlingWCC I thought it was 620 days since he started his last promo tbh. Boring

WrestleTakes @GMPunk0723 @WrestlingWCC I love Bray and I hate to say it but his return has been really disappointing @WrestlingWCC I love Bray and I hate to say it but his return has been really disappointing

Aric @TheBarrier83 @WrestlingWCC I like what Bray Wyatt does with the build up to his fights, but his matches are usually underwhelming @WrestlingWCC I like what Bray Wyatt does with the build up to his fights, but his matches are usually underwhelming

Bray Wyatt's last match took place at WrestleMania 37 last year

At WrestleMania 37 in 2021, Wyatt's months-long feud with his arch-enemy Randy Orton finally ended. On Night 2 of 'Mania, The Viper defeated The Fiend in a contest that didn't even last six minutes.

Alexa Bliss' betrayal cost Wyatt the match that night, thus marking the end of their alliance.

Wyatt was let go by WWE a few months later. He didn't step back into the ring after his WWE release and occasionally shared cryptic messages via his Twitter handle. Earlier this year, Wyatt hinted that he would return to the ring somewhere down the line:

"I will always love wrestling. I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my life without stepping in the ring again and hearing that roar again. I think about it often. Everything has to be in place though. Like I said, timing is everything."

When Vince McMahon retired from WWE, fans were hopeful in regards to a Bray Wyatt return. Their wishes finally came true when Triple H brought Wyatt back at Extreme Rules.

Wyatt went on to kick off a feud with LA Knight on WWE SmackDown. Wyatt's first match in more than 600 days will likely be against LA Knight, and it might take place at the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE.

