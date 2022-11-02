The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley isn't just torturing The OC, she's now targeting WWE fans as well.

Karl Anderson battled Damian Priest on last night's edition of WWE RAW. Anderson picked up the victory but it was The Judgment Day that left with their heads held high. Ripley hit Gallows with a body slam last week and followed it up with a couple of low blows to the big man this week on RAW.

WWE posted on their official Twitter account a video of Rhea Ripley untying a fan's shoe while she was near the barricade.

Ripley responded and claimed that nobody was safe, including the WWE Universe.

"No one’s safe," tweeted Ripley.

The WWE Universe reacts to Rhea Ripley untying a fan's shoe

The wrestling world has responded to Rhea Ripley's antics at the WWE Live Event. One fan posted a video of former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet pulling the shoe strings of a fan while leaning over the barricade.

Another member of the WWE Universe noted that they tried to high-five Rhea during an NXT event in Glasgow a few years ago but she pulled her hand away at the last moment. The Twitter user said they weren't mad about it because it was "top level heeling".

One Twitter user suggested that they would never let anyone get away with untying their shoe.

Another wrestling fan vowed to double knot their shoe laces every time they attend a WWE event moving forward.

The Judgment Day is set to battle The OC in a 6-man tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday. Rhea has been a thorn in The OC's side thus far and it will be interesting to see what impact the 26-year-old has on the match at the premium live event this weekend.

Do you think Rhea should be in the hunt for the RAW Women's Championship soon? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

