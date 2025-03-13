WWE is often filled with characters that cater to different types of genres across the globe. Recently, The Boogeyman addressed why no one was initially getting in the ring with him and what eventually changed for the eerie star.

Ad

In 2005, The Boogeyman made his debut in the Stamford-based promotion and appeared on SmackDown. However, the eerie star was seen in vignettes and chasing other superstars off but rarely competed in his initial days as a full-time performer or had prominent storylines in the beginning.

In an interview with Going Ringside, the host asked The Boogeyman why it seemed like no one wanted to wrestle him at first. The 60-year-old veteran addressed the question and stated that people like Booker T, JBL, and Mark Henry took a chance on him when they feuded with him in the company, and he learned a lot under their guidance:

Ad

Trending

"[Host: It seemed like no one wanted to wrestle you for years and everyone was just terified of you] Well, thanks to each and every person that I've worked with from Booker T, JBL, Mark Henry, it was guys like that helped guiding me in this whole business," Boogeyman said. (From 05:15 to 05:30)

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Ad

The Boogeyman recently collaborated with WWE

The Boogeyman had roughly three years in the Stamford-based promotion but became a horror icon and legend in his own right in the company for years to come.

A few years after he departed from WWE, he started to make sporadic appearances in an eerie fashion. However, he didn't return to the promotion on a full-time basis.

Later, it was revealed that he's on a Legends deal with the company and has collaborated with the stars of today. In a video uploaded by WWE, The Boogeyman tried to scare several notable names in the promotion.

Ad

Ad

The Boogeyman has also entered the Men's Royal Rumble in the past and often resuraces on the promotion's social media accounts during Halloween.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Going Ringside and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback