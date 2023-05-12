"No please no"- Twitter erupts after WWE seemingly foreshadows 10-time champion winning the World Heavyweight title

WWE seemingly foreshadowed Brock Lesnar winning the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship and fans are firmly against the idea.

The Beast Incarnate was present on this week's RAW where he cost Cody Rhodes a chance to progress in the ongoing tournament to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion. Lesnar proceeded to put Rhodes through the announce table before challenging him for a rematch.

Following the attack, when Lesnar was on his way to the back, he stopped and looked at the newly minted title. Twitter user @JustTalkWrestle pointed out that this was WWE's way of foreshadowing that the Beast Incarnate will win the big gold belt down the line.

Brock Lesnar has mainly had a part-time schedule since his 2012 return to the company. However, in a rare turn of events, he will be featuring in his fifth consecutive premium live event this year. The last time he did so was in 2003.

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter stated that Brock Lesnar's actions on WWE RAW were terrifying

Brock Lesnar did not take his loss to Cody Rhodes kindly as he returned to cost The American Nightmare a chance to win World Heavyweight Championship on RAW. The Beast Incarnate delivered multiple F5s to the former AEW star before challenging him to another match.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter stressed that Lesnar's actions on the red brand were "terrifying."

"Brock has now cost Cody to be eliminated from the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, and what he did to Cody on Monday Night RAW this week was terrifying. If you're a wrestling fan and if you're really into it, especially younger fans, what Brock did was terrifying. 'I want to fight,'" said Bill Apter.

Brock's challenge to a match at Night of Champions was accepted by Cody Rhodes and the duo are likely to face off at WWE's upcoming premium live event which will take place in Saudi Arabia on May 27. The American Nightmare also speculated that Lesnar is coming after him repeatedly because he has replaced him in the main event picture. Fans are also pushing for the rematch between the two to include some special stipulation.

