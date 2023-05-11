Senior wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently opened up about Brock Lesnar brutally attacking Cody Rhodes on this week's edition of WWE RAW.

Though The American Nightmare secured a win over Lesnar at Backlash 2023, he couldn't escape his wrath the following night on the red brand. The Beast Incarnate interfered in the first-round match in the tournament to crown the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Just when Cody was inches close to winning the bout, Brock Lesnar appeared and took him out.

The former Universal Champion brutally assaulted Cody Rhodes before challenging him to a rematch at Night of Champions 2023. Later in the night, The American Nightmare accepted the challenge and made the bout official.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter deemed Brock Lesnar's actions "terrifying."

"Brock has now cost Cody to be eliminated from the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, and what he did to Cody on Monday Night RAW this week was terrifying. If you're a wrestling fan and if you're really into it, especially younger fans, what Brock did was terrifying. 'I want to fight,'" said Bill Apter. (9:35 - 9:58)

WWE reportedly piped in fake crowd noise for Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes on RAW

After witnessing raucous reactions at Backlash 2023, watching RAW was an underwhelming experience for fans as the Jacksonville crowd was mostly muted.

As such, it didn't come as a surprise when it was reported that WWE added piped-in crowd reactions during Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes' segment.

Considering it's the biggest storyline on the red brand, letting it play out to silence would have undermined the impact of the angle. Though adding fake boos salvaged things up to a certain extent, it wasn't entirely authentic.

