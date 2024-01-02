Roman Reigns has been at the top of WWE for over three years, begging the question of who can stop him. Former Stamford-based promotion head writer Vince Russo revealed why he feels that The Rock should be the one to dethrone his cousin.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is the biggest match WWE can pull off since John Cena faced The Great One. The seeds for the same were planted on the latest episode of RAW when The Brahma Bull made his return to the global wrestling juggernaut.

While many people believe that Reigns will further cement himself as one of the greatest of all time by defeating The Rock, Vince Russo explained why he would have The Rock go over on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast.

"If I'm the WWE, let’s be honest Chris [Dr. Chris Featherstone]. The only way you start getting some audience back literally is if Rock's the champ, I mean, seriously, no question about it. If Rock is the champ and Rock is on TV, you are going to get viewers back. If that’s not the case Chris, you and I know this, we have been through this a million times, WrestleMania is going to be huge, Rock’s going to disappear after WrestleMania and we’re going to be right back where we started," Vince Russo said. [7:16 - 7:51]

Check out the full podcast below:

The Rock teased going after Roman Reigns during his promo on WWE RAW: Day 1. The Tribal Chief also seemingly responded to his cousin on social media.

Do you think we will get to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

