"No"- Roman Reigns explains why he doesn't want a Shield reunion

Universal Champion Roman Reigns isn't interested in a Shield reunion. He explained the reason while speaking with Peter Rosenberg of Hot 97 Radio.

Roman Reigns made his main roster debut alongside Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley, way back in 2012. He was groomed to become the top star of the company from the very beginning and he's currently the biggest heel in all of WWE.

Reigns was asked whether he wants a Shield reunion in the future and The Tribal Chief responded with a resounding no. Roman Reigns then explained why he isn't interested in a Shield reunion:

“No. I have respect for everything we did now. A lot of that time was really pivotal for me to learn and gain experience. Be around other performers. See their processes and how they attack things and how they think about things. But where I am at now it’s a one-man show. I have the family dynamic with my cousins but at the same time, I call the shots. It’s my thumb that’s down on this pole. So yeah, I don’t think I can share it anymore.” [credits: SEScoops]

Roman Reigns was pushed heavily following The Shield's implosion

The Shield reigned supreme for a brief period during 2012-14 and established itself as one of the most dominant trios in the history of this business. Seth Rollins turned on his brethren in mid-2014 and joined Triple H's Authority. Roman Reigns went on to score a huge win over Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2014.

He went on to headline four straight WrestleMania events over the next four years, defeating legends like The Undertaker and Triple H. Roman Reigns quickly became a polarizing figure among the WWE Universe due to the company shoving him down fans' throats as a babyface. It all changed at SummerSlam 2020 when Reigns came back to WWE TV following a short hiatus and attacked The Fiend and Braun Strowman.

Roman Reigns later won the Universal title and no one on the SmackDown brand has been able to dethrone him yet. Reigns is having the best run of his career and it is understandable that he wouldn't want to change his positioning on the roster.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns' disinterest in a Shield reunion? Share your comments below!

