 "No, scr*w you!" - Angry WWE star stops Kairi Sane from taking photo with a fan

A WWE Superstar was quick to stop a fan from taking a picture with Kairi Sane on last night's SmackDown.

Bayley's Damage CTRL stable is as strong and dominant as it's ever been. The group now consists of Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. The main event of last night's SmackDown was a Six-Woman Tag Team match pitting The Role Model, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane with Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair. Asuka ended up turning heel and joined Damage CTRL as fans watched in disbelief.

After the match, Kairi approached a fan who wanted to take a picture with the newly-returned superstar. Just before the picture could be taken, Bayley took Kairi away from the fan, yelling, "No, scr*w you!" at him.

Check out the hilarious video below:

Bayley attacked Kairi Sane in her last WWE appearance three years ago

Back in 2020, Sane was attacked by Bayley backstage on RAW. This was a means to write Sane off WWE TV as she was on her way back to Japan to be with her husband.

Sane finally made her big return to WWE at Crown Jewel 2023. At the event, she helped IYO SKY defeat Bianca Belair and retain her Women's Championship.

On SmackDown last night, Bayley explained how she was concerned with Sane's arrival because she brutally attacked her three years ago. In response, Dakota Kai stated that Sane wasn't brought back to hurt The Role Model. Sane then told Bayley that she has respect for her as the leader of Damage CTRL, and she forgives her for attacking her three years ago.

What do you think? Are you happy with Kairi's return as a heel on WWE TV?

