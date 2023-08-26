"No shame," "This is disgusting wtf" - Fans angry as controversial name asks Triple H to rehire him in Bray Wyatt tribute post

WWE fans aren't happy over a former WWE personality's tribute post remembering the late Bray Wyatt.

Following Wyatt's sudden demise, a long list of wrestling personalities took to social media to pay tribute to the late star. Alexa Bliss, The Rock, John Cena, and Becky Lynch were a few of many notable names who paid tribute to Wyatt on social media.

Former WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton also took to Instagram to share a post remembering Bray Wyatt. His post immediately drew the ire of fans. In his post, the former WWE employee tagged WWE, Triple H, and Titus O'Neil and urged them to hire him back.

Hamilton noticed the massive backlash his post received and ended up removing the controversial part. Unfortunately, screengrabs of his original post had already started making the rounds on social media by that point.

Check out some of the reactions that Hamilton's post received:

Fans are disgusted with Greg Hamilton's comments

Bray Wyatt had been out of action since before WrestleMania

Wyatt was suddenly removed from WWE TV amid his feud with Bobby Lashley on the road to WrestleMania 39.

He was spotted publicly on several occasions during his WWE hiatus. His fans were anxiously waiting to see him back on WWE TV—however, Triple H's announcement about Wyatt's tragic passing left fans in shock.

As for Greg Hamilton, the former WWE ring announcer was let go by the company in 2021. Hamilton has been involved in many controversies, the most notable being his insensitive comments about Lio Rush's retirement.

While reacting to Rush's announcement, Hamilton didn't mince his words and made it known that he wasn't a fan of the star.

What are your thoughts on Greg Hamilton's now-edited post? Do you want to see him make a return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

