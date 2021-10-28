Greg Hamilton was WWE SmackDown's ring announcer for six years. You may remember him best for announcing Shane McMahon the ring as "the best in the world" and also his powerful announcing of "Shinsuke Nakamura".

Hamilton was recently released by WWE, in what Greg described on his Instagram as a mutually respectful departure. Greg's last major event was in Saudi Arabia for WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view in October 2021.

His tenure was not without controversy when he was called out by the WWE Universe for comments he made about Lio Rush. Rush had announced his retirement following an injury hampering his career. So what did former WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton say about Lio Rush's retirement?

Greg Hamilton took to social media and said, "Wow..unreal if we didn't have our own lives and families to take care of I might just pretend to give a F***. On to the gym." Hamilton's comments were deemed insensitive by many considering the circumstances.

Owen @ WrestleNews365 @365Wrestle



The WWE SmackDown announcer quickly deleted his tweet however.



Obviously he’s not a fan of Rush…



Greg Hamilton deleted his comments and posted an apology not long after:

"I can admit when I'm wrong..and I was wrong. We don’t have to see eye to eye backstage; but Lionel Green (Lio Rush) is an incredible father as well as a talent. I have all the respect in the world for that. No one made me type this. Just owning my mistakes. He’ll be missed." Greg Hamilton said. (h/t Media Referee)

For Greg, it was a blemish on his near-perfect time with the company. He was considered one of the best WWE ring announcers during his time, and added a lot of value to the product.

When did Greg Hamilton join WWE?

Orin @orinanne Nakamura being BFF with Greg Hamilton is absolutely maddening Nakamura being BFF with Greg Hamilton is absolutely maddening https://t.co/9QUtddwH3s

Greg Hamilton joined WWE in 2015, and remained with the company until October 2021. His first role with the company was as ring announcer on NXT, before being promoted to the main roster and eventually becoming the voice of SmackDown.

Hamilton was regularly seen posting on social media about his travels with WWE, including his friendship with Shinsuke Nakamura.

