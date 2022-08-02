"No way in hell" - Former WWE writer highlights biggest problem with Triple H as Head of Creative [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes there is a huge problem with Triple H as the new Head of Creative.

When Vince McMahon announced his retirement, Triple H was brought back into an executive role as the EVP of WWE Talent Relations. Shortly after, The Game was named the Head of Creative, and the decision was well-received by fans.

Vince Russo discussed Triple H's new role during the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. The former WWE writer noted that heading the creative team is a full-time job, and balancing the role with other responsibilities is impossible.

Russo pointed out that fans won't see a drastic change in weekly shows as Triple H will be occupied with other commitments. He was quoted as saying:

"I have to explain something. I wrote this show that people are watching. It was a full-time job. When Jim Ross was the Head of Talent Relations, it was a full-time job. You cannot be writing this show when you are wearing ten other hats. It is bad enough that as a writer, you have to write two shows in a week. That is bad enough. But to also have five other jobs, you are never going to get to the full capacity of what this show could be when your duties are split in ten different ways. There is no way, no way in hell. And that's what's going on. So if you think all of a sudden we are going to see this dramatic change, you are not. It is a full-time job, it is not a part-time job." [40:20 -- 41:50]

Vince Russo noted certain positive aspects from the latest edition of RAW. He said it was an excellent decision to turn Edge and Becky Lynch into babyfaces. Russo further noted that ending the show with Rey Mysterio being sad about Edge accidentally hitting Dominik with a Spear was a reasonable effort at creating interest amongst viewers.

Triple H reveals his approach to booking shows in WWE

Triple H recently opened up about his backstage process and said he welcomes talent and fans' suggestions. The Game insisted that he hopes to create an inclusive product where everyone can come together to deliver entertaining shows.

WWE fans hailed Triple H for an epic SummerSlam showing this weekend. They heaped praise on the new Head of Creative for booking a solid show that featured memorable matches and surprise returns.

