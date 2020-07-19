Earlier in the year, WWE released a bunch of superstars amid the COVID-19 pandemic and one of the superstars being No Way Jose, who was let go by the company after a four-year stint with WWE.

Jose has now taken to Twitter in order to reveal his new in-ring name and he did so in the best way possible, by releasing an incredible new promo video where he also revealed his brand new look.

As noted, the former No Way Jose will now go by the name of Levy Valenz and in the video that he tweeted out, Valenz also wrote, "Time for a change #ControlYourNarrative#FreeLevyValenz#TheNarrative", a reference to EC3's recently released promo. The video also started off with him viewing one of EC3’s past messages.

In the video, Valenz said that he isn't relying on any authority to tell him what's right and what's wrong and he will not let his value be based on comments, likes, or followers.

"I am essential, I pledge fidelity to the destruction of my former self," Valenz says to the camera. "I am not my corporately mandated persona, I am not my material possessions, I am not relying on authority to tell me what is right and what is wrong. I will not let my value be based on comments, likes, or followers. I will not seek affirmation from toxic group thinking, I will not filter my authenticity of self. I am essential.

Valenz, FKA No Way Jose, added that he will "speak the truth through words and actions" and will also "wear betrayal as a wound of battle". He then vowed to find freedom and purpose and ended his message by stating that he will control his narrative.

"I will speak my truth through words and actions, I will wear betrayal as a wound of battle, I will pursue vengeance with a primitive and relentless force. I vow to find freedom, I vow to find purpose, I vow to create something that will last. I am essential. I control my narrative. Free Levy Valenz. You have been warned."

Here is the full promo released by No Way Jose AKA Levy Valenz:

What's next for No Way Jose?

It looks like No Way Jose is all set to move on from his happy-go-round character that he portrayed in WWE NXT and will mark a new beginning for himself under his new name of Levy Valenz.

It also remains to be seen where Valenz will restart his wrestling career and if he and EC3 will end up at the same place.