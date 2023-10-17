"No wonder Jade left!" - WWE legend reacts to Tony Khan's Twitter meltdown

A former WWE Champion has opened up about Tony Khan's Twitter activity before, during, and after NXT's "Tuesday Night War" with AEW Dynamite.

Last week, WWE NXT beat AEW Dynamite in a one-off "Tuesday Night War," and Tony Khan wasn't happy one bit. Khan had taken shots at Triple H and Shawn Michaels before the shows collided and had a bunch of interactions with WWE fans on Twitter as well.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has finally opened up about Khan's antics on Twitter. Nash initially didn't believe that the person who made the tweets was Tony. Upon getting confirmation, he said the following in a playful manner:

"No wonder Jade left!" [1:11:47 - 1:11:50]

Tony Khan didn't stop after NXT's victory over Dynamite

It was clear as day that NXT's win over AEW Dynamite didn't sit well with Khan in the least. He later took to Twitter and took a massive shot at WWE legends John Cena and The Undertaker, who made appearances on NXT last week.

“This week, 2 active decades-long ratings streaks from 2 great legends were ended With all due respect, until this week’s head-to-head AEW on TBS vs WWE on USA, neither John Cena nor Undertaker had ever been on a WWE show with under 1 million total viewers + under 400k in the demo.”

WWE left no stone unturned while promoting last week's edition of NXT. A long list of big names appeared on the show, including The Undertaker, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes.

The final moments of the show saw The Undertaker come out to aid Carmelo Hayes as the latter was being attacked by Bron Breakker. The Deadman then attacked Breakker to a loud pop. He celebrated with Hayes as NXT went off the air.

What did you think of Tony Khan's tweets during the one-off WWE vs. AEW Tuesday Night War?

