"He has a very aggressive, angry side to him" – WWE star feels Finn Balor has held back his true self (Exclusive)

WWE star Noam Dar recently commented on Finn Balor's run in Judgment Day alongside Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

Balor has emerged as a prominent member and stand-in leader for Judgment Day after kicking Edge out of the group. The Prince led the stable into an all-out war against the Mysterios and executed several attacks on the father-son duo in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam. Judgment Day, however, lost the No Disqualification match against Rey and Dominik at the Premium Live Event due to the return of the Rated-R Superstar.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Dar explained that working with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest would allow Balor to add another layer of aggression to his character. He detailed that The Prince generally had an angry side to him, which was not often evident on WWE TV.

"I think it's good for a friend to do what he's doing in Judgment Day because he has another side to him. He has a very aggressive, angry side to him that has been maybe held back a little bit from himself because he's obviously tried to to do things the way, you know, the correct way," said Noam.

Noam added that being a part of Judgment Day would depict a darker side of the inaugural Universal Champion.

"I think having that influence from Rhea and Priest is going to bring out the Demon out of him, if you will, pun intended. It's just another layer to Finn Balor." (From 6:44 - 7:15)

Finn Balor excommunicated Edge from Judgment Day

On the June 14 episode of RAW, Edge recruited Finn Balor as the fourth member of Judgment Day. Balor walked out to the ring to announce that he had embraced the darkness in his heart and was ready to be part of the faction.

However, Balor made it clear that the stable needed to lose what was holding them back. With these words, Ripley and Priest turned on their leader and the trio launched an attack on Edge. The assault left The Rated-R Superstar on the shelf until SummerSlam and established Balor as the leader of the Gothic faction.

