Major update on Edge's WWE status after getting kicked out of The Judgment Day on RAW

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW saw a massive twist as Edge tried to recruit another member to his faction, The Judgment Day. However, he ended up getting betrayed by his own recruits. We now have an update on the Rated-R Superstar's WWE status following this brutal attack.

The new member was none other than former Universal Champion Finn Balor. Following Balor's arrival, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley turned on Edge, as the three of them laid down a brutal beatdown on the WWE Hall of Famer.

Finn Balor looks to have taken over the leadership of The Judgment Day now. This decision caught many by surprise as the faction started only a few months ago, and had so much more potential under the guidance of a legend like Edge.

According to the latest report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, The Rated-R Superstar has officially been moved to the babyface side of the roster following the betrayal on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Edge could once again become the top babyface on Monday Night RAW

The Rated-R Superstar is one of just a few stars on the current roster who have completely excelled both as a babyface and a heel.

Following the vicious betrayal and being kicked out of The Judgment Day, the Hall of Famer might soon take up the position of the red brand's top babyface. The position has been held by Cody Rhodes for the last couple of months. With Cody suffering a major injury and expected to be out of action for a few months, WWE might be looking for another star to replace him.

It is yet to be seen whether The Rated-R Superstar will return to television immediately next week, or take some time off before returning to a massive ovation. He will definitely have revenge on his mind when he does come back. Could we see him form a babyface faction?

Meanwhile, fans are still trying to understand why exactly WWE chose to make Finn Balor the new leader of The Judgment Day, just 24 hours after he lost to the faction in a six-people mixed tag team match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

Check out the full results of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW HERE.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think it was a good idea to replace Edge with Finn Balor as the leader of The Judgment Day? Yes No 78 votes so far