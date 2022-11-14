Bret Hart recently reflected on the advice that Vince McMahon gave him after he won his first WWE Championship.

The Hitman captured the title for the first time in his career on October 12, 1992, after defeating "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair at a live event in Canada. He held the coveted prize a total of five times in his career. His last reign ended at Survivor Series in 1997, which witnessed Shawn Michaels capture the title in a controversial fashion. The incident became known as the Montreal Screwjob.

During a recent interview with The Ringer, Bret Hart revealed that after winning the WWE Championship, Vince McMahon told him that he got to call the shots in the ring.

“When I became champion, Vince gave me a lecture on it one time, saying, ‘You’re the champion, you call the shots, no one tells you how to wrestle. You’re the guy that tells everyone else how to wrestle.’ And I made that my new rule. For a long time up until that, I always had to incorporate some other wrestler’s ideas into my match to make him happy. Now I could tell people, ‘No, we’re not going to do that idea. We’re going to cancel that because it doesn’t make any sense, but we’re going to do this instead.’ And nobody would argue with me anymore,” said Hart.

Bret Hart believes that his matches hold up better than most wrestlers in any decade

The Hitman is regarded by many fans, critics, and veterans as one of the greatest to ever step into the squared circle. He has shared the ring with the likes of Stone Cold, Sting, Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker.

Furthermore, Bret Hart spoke about his days in the ring, stating that he innovated moves and didn't steal from other wrestlers.

“When you go back and you watch these old matches over and over again like people do today, I think my matches hold up better than any wrestlers that I can think of. I was a perfectionist in the ring and I was an innovator. I was not a thief. There’s a lot of thieves out there that steal ideas from other wrestlers.”

Bret Hart's last match was on the September 12, 2011, episode of RAW, where he teamed up with John Cena to take on Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez in a tag team match. The event took place in his home country of Canada, where he and The Cenation Leader emerged victorious.

What's your favorite Bret Hart match? Sound off in the comment section below!

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how!

https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes