"Nobody can" - Chad Gable will not be the next Kurt Angle, declares former WWE star (Exclusive)

Chad Gable has been compared to Kurt Angle for a long time now, and while he might be a solid talent, EC3 didn't feel anybody could walk in the Olympic gold medalist's shoes.

Gable, who is an Olympian himself, broke into the WWE as a rookie in 2013 and has since been considered one of the most underrated wrestlers in the company.

The 37-year-old amateur wrestling background and incredible work rate inside the ring have naturally brought the pressure on his shoulders of potentially being the next Kurt Angle. Fans even believed he would have been picked as Angle's kayfabe son years ago before Jason Jordan was given the role.

Gable, though, has done phenomenally well in recent times as he's had a great series of matches with Gunther. While he has showcased the capabilities to be a major star, EC3 still thought it would not be right to label him this generation's Kurt Angle

"I don't know; nobody can (be the next Kurt Angle). I mean, the character, the pedigree, and the timing and everything, and Kurt being his own unique self, no, nobody could be Kurt. Can he move like Kurt? Yeah. Can he work like Kurt? Yeah. Can he go like Kurt? Yeah." [00:30 - 00:45]

EC3 says the WWE RAW star can "certainly be the best Chad Gable"

Ethan Carter reminded fans that Gable and Angle's names have been mentioned in the same sentence for the past few years. While he understood it took time for wrestlers to find their feet in WWE, Carter stated that it was time to move on from the notion that he is just like Kurt Angle.

Carter has always been a proponent of originality and said that given Chad Gable's skills, he could be the best version of himself and excel in WWE.

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion continued:

"But we've also been having this conversation for what? Five years now. Maybe longer. So, obviously, he's not going to be (the next Kurt Angle), but there is nothing wrong with not being Kurt Angle because there is only going to be one, but you can certainly be the best Chad Gable." [00:46 - 1:03]

The WWE Universe is pushing for Gable to dethrone Gunther, and you can check out the reactions here in case you missed them following their main event match on RAW.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena