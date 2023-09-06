"He MUST be the guy" - WWE Universe pushes for 37-year-old Superstar to be the one to finally dethrone Gunther

After another successful title defense from Gunther on WWE RAW, fans have decided which superstar they want to see finally dethrone the Intercontinental Champion.

The Ring General faced Chad Gable for the third time on this week's WWE RAW and defeated the former tag team champion after a close-fought match that earned rave reviews. Gable, in particular, was praised by fans, who have been begging to see the former Olympian embark on a proper singles run for years.

Gunther is now set to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. Following the match, Fightful took to Twitter to ask who should be the man to finally dethrone the Austrian, with many fans responding by suggesting Chad Gable.

Quote tweets and replies have poured in favor of The Alpha Academy member, as fans want him to finally win a singles title.

One fan wrote that Chad deserves to win the title on a 'Big Four' premium live event like Survivor Series or the Royal Rumble.

A fan tweeted that Gable has the potential to be a "Daniel Bryan-level underdog."

One fan believes that the only possible answer is Gable.

One fan stated that Gable "MUST be the guy" to dethrone Gunther as he needs to get revenge after the Ring General's actions on RAW made Chad's children cry.

Vince Russo believes that WWE could ruin Chad Gable's momentum after RAW defeat

Chad Gable looked incredibly strong in his defeat against Gunther and earned himself a standing ovation from the live audience. However, Vince Russo is worried that WWE could now ruin his momentum.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that WWE booked the former Shorty G well during his feud with The Ring General, and he expressed how important it was that it continues now the rivalry looks to have come to an end.

"Listen Gable has been working his butt off during this whole program. I never thought they were gonna put Gable over Gunther. I don't think they should have. I just hope this doesn't become another Ricochet. This is what they tend to do. They tend to say, 'Alright bro, it's time to put the spotlight on Chad Gable. So we're gonna get Gable in a program with Gunther. He's gonna take Gunther to the limits, the people are gonna be behind him. And at the end, he's just gonna lose by a hair.' But what's so important is, okay what do you do next? If you don't do anything next, it was just all for not," said Russo. [From 10:36 - 11:26]

