"This is what they tend to do" - Wrestling veteran feels WWE could ruin Chad Gable's momentum after RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee Vince Russo recently spoke about the status of Chad Gable in the aftermath of his feud with Gunther.

The Alpha Academy member had a stellar match in the main event of RAW as he challenged for the Intercontinental Championship. He took Gunther to the limits but unfortunately came up short.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo felt that WWE pushed Gable well during his feud with The Ring General. However, he detailed that it was important for the company to keep booking him as a top star after this rivalry otherwise, he would just be another star on the roster.

"Listen Gable has been working his butt off during this whole program. I never thought they were gonna put Gable over Gunther. I don't think they should have. I just hope this doesn't become another Ricochet. This is what they tend to do. They tend to say, 'Alright bro, it's time to put the spotlight on Chad Gable. So we're gonna get Gable in a program with Gunther. He's gonna take Gunther to the limits, the people are gonna be behind him. And at the end, he's just gonna lose by a hair.' But what's so important is, okay what do you do next? If you don't do anything next, it was just all for not." [From 10:36 - 11:26]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Chad Gable gave a tough fight to Gunther

It was a high-stakes matchup tonight on RAW as Gable clashed with Gunther with the fate of the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

Chad Gable started aggressively, trying to take out the champ's legs from underneath him. The Ring General quickly shut down any offense and took down his adversary with some devastating chops.

There was a lot of back-and-forth during the matchup, and Gunther finally ended the contest with a Sleeper Suplex, Powerbomb followed by a Lariat.

Expand Tweet

With this win, The Ring General has almost cemented himself as the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.

What did you think of the Intercontinental Championship bout on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena