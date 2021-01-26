"Nobody ever wanted to work with him" - WWE writer clarifies rumor about wrestling legend Vader [Exclusive]

Former WWE Writer and wrestling personality Vince Russo has discussed a rumor as to why some wrestlers didn't want to work with Vader.

In an interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling's Off the SKript, Russo explained that rumors regarding Vader's ring gear never being washed were true, and how this led some in WWE not wanting to work with the Super Heavyweight star.

Here is what Vince Russo said about Vader's ring gear:

"Bro, my biggest pop of the night - I couldn’t believe he said it - was… Bro, you know the legend of Vader who never washed his gear, OK? And Chris, I got to tell you something, I want people to really understand this. Because, I’ve been around locker rooms, you’ve been around locker rooms, I understand B-O. Bro, you’ve got to understand something… Vader smelled like vomit. Like vomit! And now the guys have to wrestle him and the gear is wetty and sweaty. So bro, I popped huge because if you watch this, Vader is the 30th entrant and Lawler goes “Here he comes! The big, stinky monster!” I can not freakin believe that he said that! But Vader… nobody ever wanted to work with him, bro. He never washed his gear, man."

Vince Russo on why Vader apparently never washed his gear

1/21/96: Vader makes his WWF debut at the 1996 Royal Rumble! pic.twitter.com/x5Mds2DS3D — OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast (@ovppodcast) January 22, 2021

Vince Russo also delved deeper into why it may have been Vader chose not to wash his gear. As it turns out, it may have gotten to the point where Vader intentionally didn't wash it to get back at those making the comments.

"I gotta be honest with you. I think the more people came and carried on about it, the less he was gonna wash it. I think it just got to the point of him being spiteful, it had to be one of those things, you know?"

Leon White (Vader) passed away in June 2018, receiving an outpouring of condolence and fond memories from wrestlers and fans worldwide.

You can watch the full clip between Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo below:

