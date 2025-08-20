Nobody Expected Iconic Hulk Hogan Moment, Arn Anderson Says (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan was one of wrestling's top fan favorites before shockingly turning heel at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996. In an exclusive interview, Arn Anderson reflected on the iconic industry-changing moment.
Hogan joined forces with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to form the villainous New World Order (nWo) faction. On the same night, Anderson teamed up with Chris Benoit in a losing effort against The Giant and The Taskmaster.
Anderson told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that nobody expected Hogan to become a bad guy at the event.
"He influenced another change in the business. Who would have thought Hulk Hogan would have turned heel on that particular situation? Nobody saw it coming. It might have taken some [convincing] because he was such a huge babyface, and his merch sales and all that stuff was so hot." [5:12–5:35]
Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack. In the video above, Anderson explained why today's wrestlers should appreciate the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's influence on the business.
Arn Anderson addresses the impact of Hulk Hogan's heel turn
The surprising incident occurred at the end of Kevin Nash and Scott Hall's match against Lex Luger, Randy Savage, and Sting. Hulk Hogan arrived late to the ring before hitting Savage with a leg drop, turning heel in the process.
While The Hulkster's character change was a risk, Arn Anderson believes it marked a positive turning point in wrestling history.
"It might have been, for a minute, hard to convince him to do it, but once he was on board he went with it and it worked. It carried not only our company, but it carried the entire business. Made people want to watch. Something brand totally new." [5:35–5:57]
Anderson also shared an important piece of advice he once gave to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.
