"Nobody expects them to beat us" - Shayna Baszler makes bold claim ahead of title match on WWE SmackDown

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey believe the pressure is all on them heading into their massive title match on next Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are the reigning NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, and the duo was selected by SmackDown in this year's WWE Draft. They are set to compete against Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on next week's episode of the blue brand.

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Shayna Baszler claimed that she and Ronda Rousey have all the pressure on them in the Women's Tag Team Championship Unification match next Friday night.

"Honestly if you look at it, I think me and Ronda have the pressure on us because nobody expects them to beat us. So if they lose to us, it is just what everyone expects. So, it is on us to deliver and we always have. Both Ronda and I are pressure players, and we do well. As much as I say the pressure is on us, it almost feels in a weird way more comfortable that there is more pressure," said Baszler. [From 00:12 - 00:35]

Shayna Baszler sends warning ahead of title match on next week's WWE SmackDown

Shayna Baszler is very confident heading into next week's Women's Tag Team Unification Match on SmackDown.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan recently vacated the titles due to an injury. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won a Fatal Four-Way match on the May 29th edition of RAW to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships.

The Queen of Spades took to Instagram recently to send a message to Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn ahead of the title match next week. Shayna noted that everything they touch turns to gold in her post.

"Alchemists. All that we touch is gold. #LimbByLimb #wweraw #smackdown," wrote Baszler.

Rousey and Baszler are an imposing heel tag team and have the opportunity to take over the women's tag team division completely. It will be interesting to see if Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre can shock the wrestling world and pull off the upset next Friday on SmackDown.

Do you think Rousey and Basszler should have a lengthy reign with the Women's Tag Team Championships? Which team are you rooting for in next week's match? Let us know in the comments section below.

