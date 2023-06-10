Shayna Baszler sends a bold message after a massive championship announcement on WWE SmackDown

In the aftermath of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Shayna Baszler took to social media to send a bold message.

On this week's episode, WWE announced that the Women's Tag Team Championships and the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships will be unified in two weeks.

The NXT Women's Tag Team Championships are held by Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, who were drafted to the main roster a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey and Baszler won the vacant Women's Tag Team Championships following an injury to former champion Liv Morgan.

Taking to Instagram, Baszler shared a photo featuring herself and Rousey, holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Judging by her caption, Baszler seems confident about her and Rousey's chances of unifying the gold in two weeks.

"Alchemists. All that we touch is gold. #LimbByLimb #wweraw #smackdown" wrote Baszler

Shayna Baszler reflected on her and Ronda Rousey's tag team championship victory

After Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey's championship victory on RAW a few weeks ago, the former reflected on the same.

Speaking in an interview with TMZ Sports, Baszler shared her honest feelings on winning the belts. She stated that after winning the match, there was real emotion between her and her tag team partner. The Queen of Spades said:

"That moment at the end of the match where I crawl back in the ring, and we're hugging was a real emotional moment," Shayna Baszler said. "When we think back to trying to pay for enough food to eat throughout the week and still make weight and living on the beach in Venice."

Baszler and Rousey have been friends for a long time. The two are part of the Four Horsewomen of MMA.

In two weeks, the former UFC fighters will aim to unify the two Women's Tag Team Titles.

