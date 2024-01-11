Nobody "gives a s**t" about Goldberg being unhappy over real-life issue with one person, according to former WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently took aim at a prominent figure in WWE. The former two-time Universal Champion wasn't very happy with his last run in the company. As a result, he had some rather unsavory words to say, that one former WWE star couldn't be bothered by.

The prominent figure in this situation is none other than the former executive chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon. He called McMahon a "piece of s**t" for not living up to his end of the bargain when it came to his final match with WWE. Strong words, but words that former WWE star, Dutch Mantell cares little for.

The legend called out McMahon after claiming that the 78-year-old failed to give him a retirement match after he put over Roman Reigns at the 2022 edition of Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. In light of this, Mantell stated on his podcast, Story Time with Dutch Mantell, that no one cares for The Myth's problems over a "vanity project."

"Guess what, nobody gives a s**t. That was strictly a Goldberg vanity project that he wanted, which I don't blame him for having. But, Vince gave...gave what he needed to give to get him to appear." [1:26-1:46]

Harsh words from Mantell, who previously served as a manager in WWE. He is an iconic figure in wrestling history. Nevertheless, Mantell didn't pull any punches.

Former WWE superstar Matt Riddle would love to have a match with Goldberg

Goldberg may not have got the retirement match he wanted in WWE, but there are still plenty of other promotions that would love to have him. In fact, one former WWE superstar believes he could get a lot out of the 57-year-old.

Matt Riddle recently stated in a virtual signing for Signed by Superstars, that he would love to have a match with the legend.

"You know, I don’t wanna give too much, but I personally would love to work [with] William [Goldberg]. I think me and Goldberg would be a great match. I think I could get something out of him that people haven’t seen in years, and I think it’d be great for business. I know it’d be really great for me, but at the end of the day, you can’t — you know, if he wants to do it, he’ll do it. If he needs to do it, he’ll do it," he said. [H/T: PostWrestling]

A match with the Original Bro certainly would be a sight to see. But, whether he'd be up for the challenge remains to be seen.

