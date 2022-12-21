"Nobody there is held accountable"- Wrestling veteran takes a dig at the WWE system under Triple H's regime (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo took a dig at the company's system under Triple H's regime for not delivering what they are expected to.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo heavily criticized the company as he blamed them for not holding anyone accountable for their actions.

The veteran further detailed his story while he was writing for RAW, WCW, and TNA and mentioned how he always expected to get fired if he didn't deliver well:

"Bro, these are people that have been doing this for decades, how is it possible? There's no accountability bro, there's no accountability for the recruiter, there's no accountability for the agent, there's no accountability for the writers, there's zero accountability... You're hiring me to give you numbers, if I don't deliver, I'm going to get fired. Nobody gets fired bro, nobody there is held accountable. It's a friend of a friend of a friend who's been there for 30 years." (23:30- 25:51)

Vince Russo criticized Triple H for re-signing Bronson Reed

Vince Russo heavily criticized Triple H for re-signing Bronson Reed in WWE.

In continuation of the same interview, the veteran mentioned that re-signing Reed wasn't a great idea as most of the fans are not acquainted with him. He further added how the announcers were hyping up the former North American Champion's entry, where as the casual fans had no clue who he was:

"That's what I'm saying, bro. From, again, a casual fan's perspective, I don't have a clue who this guy is. I could care less about this guy. You've got the lucky charms announcer screaming, 'This is amazing! This is amazing!' And I'm like, 'What really is amazing about this?' I've got no idea who this guy is. I could care less about this guy, but it's amazing to you, so it must be amazing, I guess."

