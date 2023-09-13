"Nobody knew she was coming back" - Hall of Famer on Nia Jax's sensational WWE return on RAW (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently opened up about Nia Jax's shocking WWE return at this week's RAW, where she interfered during Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez's match.

The Judgment Day member defended her Women's World Championship in the main event of RAW. In the closing moments of the match, Jax showed up at ringside and attacked Rodriguez while the referee was distracted.

This allowed Ripley to hit the Riptide and retain her title. However, Nia Jax then got into the ring and took out even Rhea Ripley to send out a loud and clear statement. On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter spoke about how the former RAW Women's Champion made a great impact with her appearance.

Apter also mentioned the fact that Jax's return wasn't leaked beforehand made the moment even more unexpected and memorable. He added that Nia Jax laying down both Ripley and Rodriguez has made fans curious about her motivations.

"But she attacked Rhea Ripley and made a hell of an impact by coming back like that. That was a shocking move; nobody knew that she was coming back. At least it wasn't leaked anywhere on the internet. It was a nice surprise. But to see her come back and manhandle Rhea Ripley like that. Wow! And fans were like, 'We like Nia Jax, but why she is attacking.' Does this make Nia Jax the bad girl, the heel in this feud? Because she just attacked her," said Bill Apter. [9:43 - 10:24]

WWE star Asuka has a message for her Nia Jax's critics

As the case is with any return, fans began talking about Jax's WWE return on social media, with many of her detractors also coming out to take shots at her.

This led to Asuka jumping in to defend her WWE colleague, as she responded to a tweet that quizzed fans about their opinions on Nia Jax's return. The Empress of Tomorrow wrote that the question was pointless and was disrespectful to Jax.

"That question is rude and bullying. You're hurting her heart with this question. Are you really a person with a heart? If someone who has not been directly harmed by her denies her, I will fight the society for her. If I am criticized for it, I don't care," wrote Asuka.

It remains to be seen if Nia Jax is immediately thrust into the title picture, and gets a match against Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

