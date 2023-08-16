Nobody knew about John Cena's damning shot at The Rock until it was live on air, according to former WWE writer

Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz has revealed how nobody knew about John Cena's damning shot at The Rock during a segment at the time of their feud.

The Rock-John Cena rivalry between 2011-2013 was one of the best rivalries in WWE that decade. From gripping storylines to electrifying promos, both men were at their absolute best when trying out-do one another.

During a recent episode of the Masked Man Show, Gewirtz talked about a segment on Monday Night RAW when Cena took a shot at The Rock by revealing a custom-made 'I Bring It via Satellite' t-shirt, which he said no one backstage knew about.

"During the whole Rock-Cena deal where Cena came out and did not tell me or really anyone that he had made up a ‘I Bring It via Satellite’ t-shirt that he unveiled live on the air and then was nice enough to roll it into a ball and just fling it in my face as hard as he could when he got back through the curtain while I’m sitting there on headset. But that was kind of like the, hey, we’re in a war/shoot/whatever. You gotta do what you gotta do to stay alive," Gewirtz said. [ H/T POST Wrestling ]

'I Bring It' was one of The Rock's many phrases he used, and was used on official Rock t-shirts. Cena brought a custom made t-shirt with ‘I Bring It via Satellite’ written on it which was a dig at The Rock as most of his segments during that feud were pre-taped.

This was one of the many memorable moments of their rivalry.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T hails John Cena's rapping skills

Booker T has praised John Cena for his freestyle rap skills during his initial days in WWE.

Cena rose to prominence as the Doctor of Thuganomics during this time. Him roasting his rivals using freestyle rap were some of the funniest moments of WWE television.

On the latest episode of Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked how good John Cena was with his rap skills. He said that Cena was quite good and recalled a segment with the Great One, The Rock.

"Cena roasted The Rock when it came, you know, to the battle. Cena was just that good, he was just that good. He didn't have to write it. He was a lyricist, he was unbelievable, seriously." [ H/T Wrestling Inc. ]

This gimmick instantly catapulted John Cena into being one of the top faces of the company.

