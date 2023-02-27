"Nobody's bigger than that guy" - Former WWE star praises Brock Lesnar for rare ability (Exclusive)

EC3 recently explained how Brock Lesnar is among the handful of giants in WWE history who possess great athletic abilities.

It's no secret that The Beast Incarnate is one of the rare talents in WWE who can move around the ring like a cruiserweight despite being heavily built. Lesnar's unique ability to deceive his opponents with his agility and speed has made him one of the most unpredictable athletes in the wrestling business today.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spoke about whether giants have to struggle more than others to find their footing in the ring. He cited the examples of Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, saying how both of them move fast and are fluid in-ring workers despite their imposing physiques.

On the other hand, EC3 mentioned current WWE star Titus O'Neil when explaining how not all giants are guaranteed to become top-tier workers.

"I think it depends on the person and what they excel at because Brock Lesnar, nobody's bigger than that guy, moves like a gazelle. Even Braun, to some extent, is very fluid and athletic moving. Yeah, Titus had a pretty prestigious college career and some NFL experience, but sometimes it doesn't translate because there have been times when big, giant people they brought in to train to become wrestlers just couldn't figure it out," said EC3. (1:30 - 2:00)

Brock Lesnar could face a fellow giant at WrestleMania 39

Though The Beast Incarnate's feud with Bobby Lashley hasn't concluded, WWE seems to be moving on from the rivalry. On last week's RAW, MVP, on behalf of Omos, laid down a challenge to Lesnar for a match at WrestleMania 39.

Though Brock Lesnar hasn't accepted the challenge yet, it's safe to assume it's only a matter of time before the bout is official. A recent report also suggested that considering Lesnar has ample freedom in WWE, he could have refused to face The Nigerian Giant if he wasn't interested.

However, since he didn't, it means he doesn't have any reservations about facing Omos at Mania.

