"Nobody understands the magnitude of what happened" - Ex-WWE star opens up on exit from the company

A few wrestlers are vocal about their exit from WWE. During a recent interview, Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) opened up on her exit from the company alongside Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks).

Trinity walked out of WWE with Mercedes Mone on the May 16, 2022, episode of RAW. It was reported that their exits stemmed from different opinions on the creative side. While Mone debuted in NJPW on January 4, 2023, Trinity made her Impact Wrestling debut on April 28, 2023.

In an interview with New York Post, Trinity recently opened up on her and Mone's exit from WWE. She said that only Tamina and Bayley were checking in on them regularly after leaving the company.

"Me & her [Mercedes Mone], we just had each other it felt like. Other than Tamina, Bayley checking in on us regularly, that was it. We just had each other going through that. Nobody understands the magnitude of what happened and what really went on and why we feel the way we feel and where we are but me and her and the people that were involved that day. It just goes to show how real our friendship is and how real all of this is," she said.

Trinity Fatu said it was in her best interest to leave WWE

In the same interview, Trinity revealed many things were said that ultimately led her to leave the Stamford-based promotion. She believes that it was in her best interest.

"There was a lot that happened,” she said. ‘There was a lot that was said that ultimately led to me being put in a position and feeling like that was the best for me and what I needed to do. I still believe that. I still stand on that and that’s just what it is." [H/T New York Post]

Fans want to see the duo make a comeback in WWE. However, the superstars have clarified that a return isn't in their best interests. Only time will tell if they will ever return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Recently, Trinity shared an adorable photo with former Bloodline member and husband Jimmy Uso. You can check it out here.

