Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) shares spellbinding picture with former Bloodline member and husband Jimmy Uso

Former WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu fka Naomi recently shared a spellbinding photo of herself with husband and former Bloodline member Jimmy Uso on Twitter.

Trinity was one of the biggest superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. Her career lasted for over a decade in the company. However, due to some creative disagreements, she walked out of the company alongside Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone. Trinity's husband, Jimmy , is still thriving in the company alongside his tag team partner and twin Jey Uso.

The Uso brothers recently defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Civil War match at Money in the Bank.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently took to Twitter to post an adorable picture with former Bloodline member Jimmy Uso.

Trinity is now signed with IMPACT Wrestling. Her first match was on May 26 at Under Siege where she defeated Gisele Shaw. Trinity will now challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship at Slammiversary on July 15 in the hopes of making her career here as successful as her time in WWE.

While performing for the Stamford-based promotion, Trinity won numerous titles, including the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Sasha Banks.

Former Bloodline member Jimmy Uso talked about his relationship with Trinity Fatu after she left WWE

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, the former Bloodline member talked about how weird it's been since Trinity left the company. He also spoke about them being together in WWE for a long time and their schedules changed all of a sudden when she left.

"It's been weird. We've been on the road together since we first started our WWE career. For 12 years and then all of a sudden [done]. When that happened, it came to a complete stop, a schedule change and then not seeing her much with our schedule and what she's doing, it's been an adjustment, but we make it happen and make it work," said Jimmy.

Fans loved Trinity as Naomi in the Stamford-based promotion and want to see her return to the company. Only time will tell if the superstar will do so or not.

