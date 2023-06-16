"Nobody wants to see an end" - Top RAW Superstar is a big fan of The Bloodline in WWE (Exclusive)

RAW Superstar Natalya recently revealed that she's as much hooked to The Bloodline saga in WWE as the fans.

Over the last year, the various twists and turns in The Bloodline story have kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. While many fans believed things peaked when Sami Zayn was part of the stable, WWE has successfully added another layer to the narrative, with Jimmy Uso leaving the faction for good.

The drama surrounding where Jey Uso's loyalties lay, with his brother Jimmy or with Roman Reigns, has made for compelling TV.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Natalya stated that viewers don't want The Bloodline saga to end.

She also applauded the promotion for keeping things exciting even after WrestleMania 39, when it seemed like the stable's best days were behind it.

"The Bloodline story is so amazing because the audience doesn't really wanna see an end. I think a lot of people thought, 'Oh, after WrestleMania when The Usos lost the tag team titles, and there was this match between Cody and Roman, that it would be the end of Bloodline.' Nobody wants to see an end. It's really been something we wanna see where it's gonna go. For me, it's just compelling television, and it's exciting to watch it unfold even as I'm part of the company," said Natalya. [3:08 - 3:36]

Check out the full video below:

Natalya believes The Bloodline has elevated several performers in WWE

Furthermore, Natalya explained that The Bloodline had elevated everyone involved with it in some way or the other to unforeseen levels.

She mentioned that from Sami Zayn to Kevin Owens to Solo Sikoa and several others, whoever has shared a ring with the stable in WWE has seen their stock go up.

"I love watching it unfold, and I think every single person that has been aligned with The Bloodline, whether they are feuding against The Bloodline or they are in The Bloodline, it's elevated, everyone. Everybody's stock has gone through the roof, from Sami Zayn to Kevin Owens to Jimmy and Jey to Roman to Solo to Paul, and everybody they work with has been elevated so it's cool because it's not just Roman that's being elevated. It's an entire group of people," said Natalya. [3:37 - 4:02]

With Roman Reigns slated to appear on SmackDown this week, it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for fans.

Do you see The Bloodline ever getting discarded for good in WWE? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

