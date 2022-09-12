Noelle Foley opens up about deeply personal situation; WWE Hall of Famer responds

Noelle Foley recently took to social media to reveal that she is suffering from Craniocervical Instability.

Noelle Foley is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, and just like her father, the 28-year-old wanted to become a wrestler too. Unfortunately, Noelle's journey to become a professional wrestler never got off the ground.

While training to become a WWE Superstar, Foley was banged up and suffered from multiple injuries, including a concussion, an injury in which she spent years suffering the after-effects.

Noelle recently took to social media to reveal that she is suffering from Craniocervical Instability, which causes her head to become unstable in her upper neck.

A recent test revealed that she tore ten ligaments in her neck when she was injured.

"I recently found out I have Craniocervical Instability, which means my ligaments in my neck are loose causing my head to be unstable on my upper neck. I had a DMX done which estimates that I tore about 10 ligaments in my neck at the time of my injury. Golly gee wilikiers *cold sweat emoji* *screaming in fear emoji* *flushed face emoji*," Noelle Foley said in a tweet.

WWE Legend Mick Foley responded to the tweet reminding his daughter that he loves her very much.

"I love you, Noelle," Mick Foley said in a tweet.

I had a DMX done which estimates that I tore about 10 ligaments in my neck at the time of my injury.



WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is no stranger to injuries

Ms. Foley's baby boy is no stranger to injuries himself. So it's good that Noelle has a father who will be supportive and knowledgeable when it comes to bodily injuries.

Foley suffered an insane amount of injuries throughout his professional wrestling career, and when you see them all together, it's enough to shock you that his career lasted as long as it did.

Below is the entire injury history of the Hardcore Legend Mick Foley (that we know about):

54 stitches on the left arm

Bone chips in the elbow

Broken cheekbone

Broken jaw

Broken left thumb

Broken right wrist

Broken Toe

Bruised kidney

Dislocated and broken left shoulder

Eight concussions

Five broken ribs

Four teeth were knocked out

Second-degree burns on the arm and shoulder

Separated right shoulder

Torn abdominal muscle

Torn ACL

Two herniated discs

Two nose breaks

Two-thirds of his ear ripped off

How shocking is Noelle Foley's injury that she likely sustained while training to become a WWE Superstar? Can you believe that Mick Foley was able to produce the legendary career he did with the number of injuries he suffered? Sounds off in the comments section below.

