  • Non-WWE Champion Shockingly Arrives on RAW and Attacks The Judgment Day

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 19, 2025 01:52 GMT
Judgment Day
Judgment Day have been a dominant faction on RAW (source: WWE.com)

A non-WWE champion made a sudden appearance on tonight's RAW to attack the Judgment Day. This plan ultimately backfired on him.

El Hijo del Vikingo is one of the most popular wrestlers in Mexico, who currently wrestles for AAA. Due to WWE's partnership with AAA, Vikingo has made appearances on TV. Over the weekend at Triplemania XXXIII, Vikingo defended his AAA Mega Championship against Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, and Dominik Mysterio. Dominik was about to win the match when AJ Styles interfered and hit him with the Styles Clash, allowing El Hijo del Vikingo to retain his title. Following this, WWE confirmed that Dominik Mysterio will face Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide.

Tonight, on WWE RAW, Mr. Iguana teamed up with Dragon Lee to face the duo of JD McDonagh and Finn Balor. Judgment Day was able to win the bout with some assistance from Dominik Mysterio. After the match, Judgment Day attacked Mr. Iguana and Dragon Lee. El Hijo del Vikingo showed up and attacked all three members of the stable. However, the numbers game proved too much when Dirty Dom blasted him from behind with his title. Dom then hit him with the Frog Splash.

Sam Roberts Believes Judgment Day Member Dominik Mysterio May Undergo a Major Change

Dominik Mysterio has established himself as one of the top heels in the industry over the past few years. However, as of late, the Intercontinental Champion has been getting cheered on at shows. He was even cheered at TripleMania XXXIII.

Sam Roberts addressed this on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, where he predicted that Dom is on his way to becoming a babyface.

"I'm ready for stuff to happen. I'm ready for titles to change. I mean, and maybe it is a heel thing, right? I don't think Dominik Mysterio is going to be a heel for very much longer. He's already well on his way to becoming a babyface," said Roberts. [From 29:05 - 29:19]

It will be interesting to see Dominik Mysterio as a babyface after all these years.

Edited by Angana Roy
