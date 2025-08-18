Dominik Mysterio undergoing major character change in WWE is inevitable, says analyst

A WWE analyst recently predicted a major character change for Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom challenged for the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXXIII this past Saturday night but came up short.

Ad

Sam Roberts recently discussed Dominik Mysterio on his Notsam Wrestling podcast and predicted a major change for the Intercontinental Champion. Roberts suggested that Mysterio's days as a heel were numbered due to the babyface reactions he keeps getting from the WWE Universe.

"I'm ready for stuff to happen. I'm ready for titles to change. I mean, and maybe it is a heel thing, right? I don't think Dominik Mysterio is going to be a heel for very much longer. He's already well on his way to becoming a babyface," said Roberts. [From 29:05 - 29:19]

Ad

Trending

You can check out Sam Roberts' comments in the video below:

Ad

It was announced earlier today that Mysterio would be getting another shot at the AAA Mega Championship and will challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the title at Worlds Collide on September 12, 2025.

Dominik Mysterio mocks major WWE star

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio recently mocked CM Punk for losing the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Punk defeated Gunther in the main event of Night 1 of SummerSlam to capture the title, but Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract minutes later to become champion. Speaking on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Mysterio stated that The Second City Saint didn't deserve to be champion, and he was happy when Seth Rollins cashed in.

Ad

"I was a fan, you know, watching SummerSlam Night One, and I was extremely sad and depressed when I saw that he had won the title. You know, just not because he [CM Punk] had won it, just because, you know, I don’t think he deserves it. I don’t think he deserves to be in that spot. But at the end of the day, I was smiling from ear to ear when I saw Seth Freakin’ Rollins," Mysterio said.

Ad

✨️🖤jux buffgoth stan🖤✨️ @worsethanany1 Rhea's worst enemies Canada Philly Liv morgan Dominik mysterio

Ad

Mysterio defeated AJ Styles at SummerSlam to retain the Intercontinental Championship. The Phenomenal One showed up at TripleMania this past Saturday night and attacked the 28-year-old. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for their rivalry moving forward.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More