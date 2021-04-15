"None of us drank alcohol or took drugs" - Kurt Angle reveals close backstage relationship with three WWE Superstars

Kurt Angle opened up about being in a backstage group during his early years in the WWE on the latest edition of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com.

Being a WWE Superstar is a tough task as the wrestlers have to be on the road for almost the entirety of a calendar year. WWE Superstars are often away from their families and they develop close friendships with other wrestlers while traveling across the world.

While many fans would already know about this, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that he formed a strong bond with Edge, Christian and Rhyno backstage in WWE.

Kurt Angle traveled together with the three well-known Superstars and they had a lot of fun together. Angle noted that the group went by the name 'Team RECK,' derived from their names' initials.

Kurt Angle highlighted that wrestlers needed to be in groups to fill the void of being away from their loved ones. Angle added that Edge, Christian and Rhyno were like family members to him. The trio cherished all the cheerful moments on the road.

"No good road stories, but the reason why we got along so well was because, at that time, none of us drank alcohol or took drugs. We had that in common. You know, we were just driving, listening to music and laughing, bull****, go to the gym, go eat at the restaurant and then go to the arena, do our show and then go back to the hotel. We just entertained each other the whole time, and it was a lot of fun. Especially being away from your family for so long. You have to kind of group up another family that you travel with on the road, and they were my family. We called ourselves Team RECK, Rhyno, Ede, Christian, Kurt (laughs)."

Kurt Angle, Edge, Christian and Rhyno had a run as a stable in WWE

Edge, Christian and Kurt Angle's backstage relationship even inspired an on-screen alliance as WWE booked the trio into a stable between 2000 and 2001. They were known as Team ECK, and Rhyno would later join the faction, making it Team RECK.

Advertisement

Despite the group's comedic heel act being quite popular with fans, WWE abruptly ended the faction's run at King of the Ring 2001.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit 'The Kurt Angle Show' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda.