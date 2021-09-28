"Nope"- Matt Cardona says he can't take WWE veteran in a shoot fight

Matt Cardona is quite sure that he can't go toe to toe with Shelton Benjamin in a shoot fight.

Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, recently lost the Internet Championship to GCW star Effy. He has been poking fun at Effy on social media ever since. In response to one of his jibes at Effy, a fan asked him an interesting question.

The fan asked him if he could take Shelton Benjamin in a shoot fight, and Matt Cardona had a simple, to-the-point answer:

Matt Cardona has had a successful career

Matt Cardona in IMPACT Wrestling

Matt Cardona's 15-year-long WWE career ended last year when he was released by the promotion. Cardona never made it to the top in WWE, but he was successful as a mid-card act. He gained a major fan following in 2011, courtesy of his hit YouTube show, "Z! True Long Island Story." Cardona used to take frequent shots at WWE on his show for not pushing him.

He eventually got a push and won the United States Championship. He was then featured in program with John Cena, Eve Torres, and Kane and spent most of this time in a wheelchair. Cardona's push ended pretty quickly, and he was soon back to square one.

Years later, WWE finally gave Matt Cardona his big moment on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. He beat Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Sami Zayn, Sin Cara, and Stardust in an Intercontinental Champioship Ladder match at WrestleMania 32. Unfortunately, Cardona lost the belt to The Miz the next night on RAW.

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona The only thing I wanted to do in life was wrestle. I’m grateful I spent 14 years living my dream in WWE. Thanks to my fans & everyone who believed in me. As I was getting released, I was looking at this photo & smiling. I’m #AlwayzReady & beyond excited for the future. #NotThere The only thing I wanted to do in life was wrestle. I’m grateful I spent 14 years living my dream in WWE. Thanks to my fans & everyone who believed in me. As I was getting released, I was looking at this photo & smiling. I’m #AlwayzReady & beyond excited for the future. #NotThere https://t.co/uKRVK7FboI

As for Shelton Benjamin, he is often called one of the best pure athletes to ever step foot in the squared circle. He is a former Intercontinental Champion, and he also won the United States Championship earlier in his career.

Benjamin tried his hand at amateur wrestling before making his way to WWE in 2000. Like Cardona, Benjamin succeeded in WWE as a major mid-card act. He is currently a mainstay on WWE RAW as a member of The Hurt Business.

What do you think about Cardona's tweet? Sound off below.

