"Nope, nope, nope" - Logan Paul's former rival discloses that he will never join WWE

Logan Paul's former rival and current business partner KSI has shared that he has no interest in joining WWE.

The Maverick made his first appearance in the company during the pandemic and competed in his first match at WrestleMania 38 last year, which he won. His biggest match in pro wrestling was against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last November for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

During the bout, The Tribal Chief called out several YouTubers including MrBeast and KSI. The latter used to be real-life rivals with Logan Paul before they became business partners, and they even had two boxing matches against each other.

Following Paul's success in WWE, some fans began wondering whether the British YouTuber would also follow in the former's footsteps and make the jump to sports entertainment. However, based on his recent interview, it doesn't seem like that's going to happen anytime soon.

During a recent appearance on WIRED, KSI was asked to answer the internet's most searched questions about himself. One of them was about him possibly going to WWE, which he responded to by saying:

"Will KSI join WWE? No, I have no business to be in the WWE. Nope, nope, nope," he said. [7:46-7:55]

Logan Paul has a major challenge awaiting him at WrestleMania 39

The Maverick is set to make his WrestleMania singles debut this April, where he will collide with Seth Rollins. The two stars have been feuding for a while now, and they recently had a physical confrontation on RAW this week.

During the show, Logan Paul knocked out the former Universal Champion with a punch, leaving the latter lying on the floor.

The two stars will undoubtedly put on a good match at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and it'll be interesting to see who will come out on top.

Would you like to see KSI in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

