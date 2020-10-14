North American Championship match announced for NXT

Since NXT TakeOver: XXX, Damian Priest has looked to prove his worth as the NXT North American Champion. The Archer of Infamy has done just that, managing to defeat both Timothy Thatcher and Johnny Gargano in the past month.

Priest has been on a roll since June, only losing twice since then. The first was to Bronson Reed in their stellar one-on-one match, and the other was in the tag team match against Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano alongside Io Shirai.

A 7-2 record over the course of four months is nothing to sneeze at, and Priest has put the NXT roster on notice. However, there is another man that may have a claim to the NXT North American Championship.

Damian Priest to defend NA Championship on NXT

Dexter Lumis was originally set to compete in the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: XXX. Unfortunately, an injury took Lumis out of that opportunity.

With Dexter Lumis back in full force now, NXT General Manager William Regal has made a big announcement regarding Damian Priest and the North American Championship this week.

I have been extremely impressed with @ArcherOfInfamy as of late, and as a fighting champion, he should welcome all challengers. @DexterLumis was unfortunately injured before his last opportunity ... but he’ll have it tomorrow night! Lumis vs Priest for the #NXTNATitle! #WWENXT — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) October 13, 2020

Neither man has responded to the news as of yet, but Priest did retweet it and is clearly excited to run through another competitor. The question is, will he be able to run through NXT's Tortured Artist?