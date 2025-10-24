"Not able to hide the fact that I’m hurt" - Charlotte Flair gave the best advice, says 40-year-old WWE Superstar who debuted in 2025

Charlotte Flair has been praised for the piece of advice that she gave to singer and WWE Superstar, Jelly Roll. He made his Professional Wrestling debut in 2025, teaming up with Randy Orton at SummerSlam.
At SummerSlam, Roll and Orton teamed up for a tag team match against the team of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. At Saturday Night's Main Event XL, he accompanied Orton for his match and even took a Claymore from The Scotsman.
Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Roll opened up about training at the WWE Performance Center. He detailed the piece of advice he received from Flair while being hurt during training.
“Charlotte Flair told me this. It was so cool when she came back from her injury. You got to remember, I’m at the PC suffering, so everybody’s having to watch me just limp around. I’m clearly not able to hide the fact that I’m hurt. Charlotte gave me the best advice. She walked over. She said, ‘Baby, I’m gonna tell you something. When I came back from my injury, it bruised my back. I’ve wrestled my whole life, you’re fine.’ And I was like, Thank you.” said Roll.
Jelly Roll confirmed that Seth Rollins has real-life heat with Post Malone after his actions at WWE Clash in Paris
Jelly Roll was in attendance with Post Malone at WWE Clash in Paris. Seth Rollins was seen talking trash to the duo, who were at ringside for the PLE. His words didn't sit well with Malone.
Speaking on INSIGHT, Roll said:
“I don’t know if he will get in the ring, but I can tell you this, he took that personal. Post don’t take much personal, but Post has text me 10 times, Yo, f**k that Seth Rollins guy. Post is the nicest dude ever, by the way. Post is the nicest, never say nothing bad about anybody guy. Post kind of wants it, dude. When Seth was talking sh*t to him that night, Post was like, Dude, you’re being mean to me. F**k you. People are like, Jelly Roll, you’re the nicest guy ever. I was like, you haven’t met Post Malone. I’m kind of an a**hole sometimes. Post Malone, always nice guy,”
Throughout the years, several celebrities have stepped foot inside the squared circle. It remains to be seen if Post Malone follows in the footsteps of Jelly Roll.
