"Not able to hide the fact that I’m hurt" - Charlotte Flair gave the best advice, says 40-year-old WWE Superstar who debuted in 2025

Charlotte Flair has been praised for the piece of advice that she gave to singer and WWE Superstar, Jelly Roll. He made his Professional Wrestling debut in 2025, teaming up with Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

Ad

At SummerSlam, Roll and Orton teamed up for a tag team match against the team of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. At Saturday Night's Main Event XL, he accompanied Orton for his match and even took a Claymore from The Scotsman.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Roll opened up about training at the WWE Performance Center. He detailed the piece of advice he received from Flair while being hurt during training.

Ad

Trending

“Charlotte Flair told me this. It was so cool when she came back from her injury. You got to remember, I’m at the PC suffering, so everybody’s having to watch me just limp around. I’m clearly not able to hide the fact that I’m hurt. Charlotte gave me the best advice. She walked over. She said, ‘Baby, I’m gonna tell you something. When I came back from my injury, it bruised my back. I’ve wrestled my whole life, you’re fine.’ And I was like, Thank you.” said Roll.

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Jelly Roll confirmed that Seth Rollins has real-life heat with Post Malone after his actions at WWE Clash in Paris

Jelly Roll was in attendance with Post Malone at WWE Clash in Paris. Seth Rollins was seen talking trash to the duo, who were at ringside for the PLE. His words didn't sit well with Malone.

Ad

Speaking on INSIGHT, Roll said:

“I don’t know if he will get in the ring, but I can tell you this, he took that personal. Post don’t take much personal, but Post has text me 10 times, Yo, f**k that Seth Rollins guy. Post is the nicest dude ever, by the way. Post is the nicest, never say nothing bad about anybody guy. Post kind of wants it, dude. When Seth was talking sh*t to him that night, Post was like, Dude, you’re being mean to me. F**k you. People are like, Jelly Roll, you’re the nicest guy ever. I was like, you haven’t met Post Malone. I’m kind of an a**hole sometimes. Post Malone, always nice guy,”

Throughout the years, several celebrities have stepped foot inside the squared circle. It remains to be seen if Post Malone follows in the footsteps of Jelly Roll.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences