Seth Rollins has real-life heat with 30-year-old megastar; he wasn't happy with Rollins' comments

Seth Rollins' comments at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 didn't sit well with Post Malone. Jelly Roll confirmed that the 30-year-old took The Visionary's words quite personally.Malone and Roll were in attendance for the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. At the show, Rollins successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso.Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Roll revealed how Malone reacted to Rollins' comments. He stated that the singer was quite angry towards the former World Heavyweight Champion.“I don’t know if he will get in the ring, but I can tell you this, he took that personal. Post don’t take much personal, but Post has text me 10 times, Yo, f**k that Seth Rollins guy. Post is the nicest dude ever, by the way. Post is the nicest, never say nothing bad about anybody guy. Post kind of wants it, dude. When Seth was talking sh*t to him that night, Post was like, Dude, you’re being mean to me. F**k you. People are like, Jelly Roll, you’re the nicest guy ever. I was like, you haven’t met Post Malone. I’m kind of an a**hole sometimes. Post Malone, always nice guy,” said Jelly Roll. [H/T: Fightful] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVince Russo spoke about the inconsistency of Seth Rollins' storylineVince Russo highlighted Paul Heyman's recent promo from WWE RAW, where he claimed that Seth Rollins was sidelined due to The Vision's attack. Moments later, Heyman added that Rollins' shoulder gave up on him.Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo talked about the inconsistency of the promo:&quot;They did two very weird things tonight. First, Heyman said, Seth Rollins is not here tonight because of what this man did and what that man did, talking about the Tsunami and the Spear. Then he he later went on in the same promo to talk about his bum shoulder. So, it's like what is it, bro? Did they put him out? Guys, you gotta get your stroies straight, man,&quot;Rollins vacated the World Heavyweight Championship post-Crown Jewel 2025. A new champion will be crowned at Saturday Night's Main Event XLI.