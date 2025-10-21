Seth Rollins’ absence on RAW fuels questions; wrestling veteran exposes WWE’s major storyline flaw (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Seth Rollins missing this week's RAW. The star has been sidelined with an injury.
RAW General Manager Adam Pearce opened the show this week and was interrupted by The Vision and Paul Heyman. He informed everyone that he was stripping Rollins of the World Heavyweight Championship. Pearce told Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed that their attack on Rollins last week aggravated the champ's injury, and he needed surgery. He then managed to get the title from Breakker and walked out.
During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo exposed an inconsistency in the storyline. He pointed out that The Vision was claiming that the Spear from Breakker followed by Reed's Tsunami put Seth Rollins on the shelf. However, Heyman also spoke about Seth's shoulder, which was injured during the Crown Jewel match against Cody Rhodes. The veteran writer was confused with the angle and questioned what exactly had happened to the former champion.
"They did two very weird things tonight. First, Heyman said, Seth Rollins is not here tonight because of what this man did and what that man did, talking about the Tsunami and the Spear. Then he he later went on in the same promo to talk about his bum shoulder. So, it's like what is it, bro? Did they put him out? Guys, you gotta get your stroies straight, man," Russo said.
Adam Pearce announced that a new champion would be crowned at the new Saturday Night's Main Event. He booked a Battle Royal to determine CM Punk's opponent for the match.
Jey Uso won the Battle Royal this week and will face Punk at the PLE to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion.
