Wrestling legend and veteran journalist Bill Apter isn't a fan of an iconic superstar. Admittedly, it was a character quite edgy for its time, and that's why Apter didn't want his son watching the legendary three-time Intercontinental Champion Goldust.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter was asked by co-host Mac Davis about the worst gimmicks in wrestling. He named a few but admitted that he wasn't very comfortable with the initial version of Goldust's gimmick.

Goldust, aka Dustin Rhodes, is beloved today, but he was considered a bit controversial due to what was deemed as "androgynous" with some rather interesting and not-so-subtle overtones:

"Also, I was not nuts about Goldust. I didn't like... my son was about eight or nine years old at the time, and I didn't want him to watch it." (2:16-2:28)

Mac Davis mentioned that the older version of Goldust had the ballgags, among other things, and Bill Apter said that while it's normal to tell children today, it wasn't at that age when his kid was just eight or nine:

"Not at that age. Today, it's commonplace, they'll ask 'Daddy what is that?' and you can tell them." (2:29-2:39)

You can watch the full video below:

Bill Apter gave his thoughts on some of the worst characters in wrestling

Before he namedropped Goldust, Bill Apter had to think of some of the worst characters. While he named Papa Shango, he admitted that The Mummy may just be the worst character in wrestling history:

"It would have to be The Mummy. They had him all wrapped up. Terrible gimmick. I can't really think of one that really sticks out except for the guys in Memphis. WWF had a lot of gimmicks, but I really liked them. The Hillbillies and all." (1:11-1:31)

Apter also admitted that he wasn't a fan of Vince McMahon's "KMA Club" either:

"You know what? I'll tell you what the worst gimmick was. The 'Mr. McMahon Kiss My A** Club.' That was it. That was hands and b*tts down, that was it." (1:46-1:58)

Kota Ibushi simp @swagvocado That tall guy debuting reminded me of The Mummy debuting in WCW That tall guy debuting reminded me of The Mummy debuting in WCW https://t.co/xLEai9TSNF

He also didn't approve of Jim Ross getting humiliated in Oklahoma City.

What are your thoughts on the gimmicks? Sound off in the comments below.

If you take any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes