"Not anymore"- Billie Kay reacts to WWE Superstar's request to keep her posts PG

Billie Kay (a.k.a. Jessica McKay) recently responded to WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze who asked her to keep her Instagram posts PG.

Billie Kay was one of several big names that WWE released a short while ago. Her release came as a shock to the WWE Universe and the promotion was heavily criticized for the same on social media. Billie Kay has been posting tons of motivational messages and selfies on her official Instagram handle since her release.

Billie Kay's latest selfie had the following caption attached to it:

My soul is too lit to give a sh#t

Billie tagged former IIconics partner Peyton Royce in her post as well. NXT Superstar Tyler Breeze responded to the caption and told Billie Kay to keep it PG. Kay replied to Breeze and made it clear that she doesn't need to follow WWE's rules anymore. Check out the post and the exchange below:

Billie Kay's release wasn't something the WWE Universe had envisioned

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce had a successful run as The IIconics on WWE NXT as well as the main roster. The duo's biggest moment came on The Grandest Stage Of Them All when they won the Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. The IIconics defeated Natalya & Beth Phoenix, Nia Jax & Tamina, and Bayley & Sasha Banks on that night to win the belts.

WWE split The IIconics last year shortly before the 2020 WWE Draft. Billie Kay recently shared her honest thoughts on WWE's decision:

"I think splitting us was — I [think] they thought they knew what they were doing by breaking us up but I don’t think they really understood it because we are different," said Kay. "Individually and together, it’s night and day and I think for entertainment purposes, it’s just so different and after they split us up, we were struggling. I had no idea who I was. You just took away not only my best friend and my tag team partner, but she was like my comfort zone, my support system and that was kind of stripped away and I was like, ‘I — huh, I don’t know what I’m doing. Who am I? "

Billie Kay held her own on WWE SmackDown during her final months in the company. Her last appearance came at WrestleMania 37 where she teamed up with Carmella in a Tag Team Turmoil match.

