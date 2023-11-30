"Not a bad guy to be a cross between" - WWE legend stands up on behalf of LA Knight amid criticism

LA Knight is currently one of the most popular superstars in WWE. In the past, fans have claimed that The Megastar has emulated Attitude Era stars.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Attitude Era legend Mick Foley claimed that LA Knight emulating talents from the past wasn't an issue. He briefly discussed Knight's real-life issues with Kevin Nash after the latter took digs at the SmackDown Superstar.

"I think it's funny when I hear Kevin Nash and LA Knight feuding," Foley said. "I think Kevin's knock on him is he's a cross between The Rock and Steve Austin. I'm thinking that's not a bad guy to be a cross between."

Foley praised Knight by saying he was quite sharp on the microphone. He also highlighted how having John Cena as his backup proved to be a significant achievement for The Megastar.

"This guy has made it [on] his own. He's very sharp on the microphone," Foley continued. "When you have John Cena coming in as your backup, that's a major achievement (...) I know he didn't come out on top [at WWE Crown Jewel 2023]. The sky's kinda the limit." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Expand Tweet

Jim Cornette praised Triple H for his booking of LA Knight

Jim Cornette recently spoke quite highly of Triple H's booking of LA Knight, praising him for putting The Megastar in the main event scene on SmackDown.

On the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager drew comparisons between Triple H and Tony Khan. He mentioned how Khan had seemingly turned "Edge into Adam Copeland." Cornette said:

"Now the fans are Yeah-ing him like they What-ed Austin, working with him. They're not What-ing him or Yeah-ing him to throw him off or because they're bored or it's the thing to do. They're working with him. He's got the cadence where it works. He's smart enough. Nine months ago, he was the head of the modeling agency. You mean to tell me that there is any doubt who the booker of the year is when Triple H has turned Max Dupri into LA Knight and Tony Khan has turned Edge into Adam Copeland."

Expand Tweet

Knight recently lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, failing to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Are you a fan of Knight's work in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes