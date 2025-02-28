NOT Cody Rhodes! 39-year-old WWE star could sell his soul to The Rock, claims veteran

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's staggering offer to Cody Rhodes has changed the creative dynamics ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41. However, Vince Russo feels WWE should have Drew McIntyre "sell his soul" to The Final Boss instead of The American Nightmare.

The Rock showed up on a recent SmackDown episode, and in addition to making a massive WrestleMania announcement for New Orleans, he invited Cody Rhodes to join him in the ring for an important exchange. While The Rock put Cody over as a proven World Champion, the member of the TKO board of directors urged Rhodes to sell his soul, potentially alluding to The American Nightmare becoming a corporate champion.

Cody Rhodes will give his answer to The Rock at Elimination Chamber, but Vince Russo believed Drew McIntyre was more suited for the role. While speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Russo said the logical booking decision would be to have Drew McIntyre work under The Rock. The former WWE writer called out the company for mishandling McIntyre and foresaw the perfect opportunity to elevate him to a higher level. He explained:

"The logical thing to do and the only thing to do to make sense is the one guy that would be at the head of that list to sell out and the one guy that they have totally freaking wasted and this would get him in the position he needs to be in is Drew McIntyre! That's the only guy that makes sense in all of this." [From 25:13 to 25:40]

Jonathan Coachman is a big supporter of former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

The Rock is arguably the most powerful personality in WWE. He has had his fair share of interactions with Drew McIntyre in recent times. An alliance wouldn't seem out of bounds, and Jonathan Coachman also agreed with Vince Russo's above statement.

Coachman has watched the Scottish superstar perform for several years and noted that the 39-year-old was the complete package. The Coach felt McIntyre understood every aspect of the business and warranted being "the guy" in pro wrestling.

"Man, you know Drew McIntyre is our favorite here. That dude, in my opinion, should be the guy, the guy above all guys. He gets it, is a good dude, loves kids, the whole thing." [From 26:02 to 26:14]

Drew McIntyre has been involved in top feuds and angles since his WWE return, but joining forces with The Rock could possibly make him the most interesting act on TV.

Please credit The Cosch and Bro Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling while using the transcription.

